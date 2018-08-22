Twins Top White Sox 5-2

The Twins defeated the White Sox 5-2 in Chicago Tuesday night. Eddie Rosario broke the 2-all tie with a RBI single in the 9th inning followed by a 2-run single from Jorge Polanco. Jose Berrios started the game for the Twins and threw 5 innings with 1 earned run allowed but didn't figure in the final decision. Trevor May earned the win in relief and Taylor Rogers threw a scoreless 9th inning to get his 2nd save.

The Twins and White Sox endured a 45 minute rain delay in the 2nd inning. White Sox starter Michael Kopech threw the first 2 innings but didn't return to the game after the rain delay.

Eddie Rosario was 2-5 with a run scored and a RBI and Joe Mauer went 2-4 with a run scored. The Twins are 60-65 and will wrap up the series with the White Sox in Chicago today at 1:10, pregame on WJON at 12:30.