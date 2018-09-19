Twins Top Tigers Tuesday To Take Third Straight

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 Tuesday night at Comerica Park. The Twins have now won three games in a row to improve to 70-81 on the season.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi earned the win on the mound, tossing 6.1 innings while allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out six Tigers.

Offensively, Tyler Austin's two hits and three runs batted in paced the Twins, while Chris Giminez finished 2-4 with a home run in the win.

The Twins will play at Detroit again on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.