Twins Top Tigers Tuesday At Target Field

The Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 Tuesday night at Target Field. The win improves the Twins to 21-23 on the season.

Lance Lynn turned in his finest performance of the season for Minnesota, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out four Tigers hitters.

With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the fifth inning, Ehire Adrianza broke the stalemate with a double to right field to score Mitch Garver. Brian Dozier's double scored Adrianza and Byron Buxton to make the score 2-0. The Twins would add three more runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Offensively, the Twins were led by Dozier, who plated three runs with a pair of hits, and Adrianza's two hits and two runs batted in.