Twins Top Tigers On Adrianza Slam

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-4 Tuesday night at Comerica Park. The Twins have now won back-to-back games to improve to 29-34 on the season.

The Twins trailed 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning before Ehire Adrianza hit a grand slam on a 3-1 count off of Detroit reliever Warwick Saupold to right field.

Adrianza finished the game 3-4 with two runs scored and four runs batted in. The shortstop is now hitting .500 (8-16) over the last week with three doubles and two home runs.

Jake Odorizzi started for Minnesota and lasted five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts in earning a no-decision. Ryan Pressly earned the win with an inning of scoreless relief.