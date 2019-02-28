Twins Top Phillies In Rain-Shortened Spring Game

The Twins beat the Phillies 4-2 in a Grapefruit League contest Wednesday afternoon. The game was shortened to 6 1/2 innings due to rain.

Stephen Gonsalves got the start for the Twins, tossing two innings while allowing one run on three hits with a pair of strikeouts. The Minnesota bullpen did not allow a run in five innings of work.

Brent Rooker and Adam Rosales each homered to highlight Minnesota's offensive output.

The Twins will play at the Tampa Bay Rays' complex Thursday night. First pitch is set for 5:35.