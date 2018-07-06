Twins Top Orioles 5-2 Thursday in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Twins opened an 11-game home stand by beating the visiting Baltimore Orioles Thursday night at Target Field.

Minnesota starter Aaron Slegers collected his first major league win, giving up just three hits and one earned run in six innings. Twins outfielder Jake Cave had three hits and a walk in his four plate appearances.

Twins first baseman Logan Morrison hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Twins a 3-0 lead. Max Kepler delivered a two-out RBI single in the eighth scoring Logan Morrison. Jake Cave followed with a double sending Kepler home for Minnesota's 5th run.

Next: The Twins face the Orioles again tonight at Target Field in Minneapolis at 7:10 PM CT (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)