Twins Top Oakland Thursday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 Thursday night at Target Field. The Twins are just 61-66 on the season, but 39-26 at home.

Mitch Garver had the big hit for Minnesota in the win, with his two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning giving the Twins a 4-2 lead. Max Kepler added his 18th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Minnesota some insurance.

Kohl Stewart fared better in his second start than his debut, lasting 4.2 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out six Athletics batters.

The Twins will host the Athletics Friday night at Target Field. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.