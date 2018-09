The Twins topped the A's in Oakland 5-1 Sunday in the final game of the 3-game series. Kyle Gibson allowed just 7 hits and 1 earned run in 7 1/3 innings to get the win and improve to 9-13.

Jake Cave was 2-4 with a 2-run home run and Joe Mauer went 2-4 with a run scored.

The Twins improve to 72-83. They lost 2 out of 3 in Oakland. Minnesota will host Detroit starting a 3-game series at 7:10 Tuesday night, pregame on WJON at 6:30.