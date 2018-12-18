Twins To Retire Mauer’s Number #7

The Twins announced today they plan to retire Joe Mauer's number #7 at a ceremony during the 2019 season. The date has not been determined yet. Mauer announced his retirement following the season. He'll join Harmon Killebrew #3, Tony Oliva #6, Rod Carew #29, Kent Hrbek #14, Kirby Puckett #34, and Bert Blyleven #28.

Mauer won the American League MVP award in 2009, won 3 AL batting titles and was named to 6 All Star teams.

The Twins also announced today tickets for home games from March-May are available for purchase including the home opener March 28. Hear Twins baseball again in 2019 on AM 1240-WJON.