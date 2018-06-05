Twins Take Game 1 of Double-Header Against White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS -- After being held off the scoreboard for seven innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run shot to center field to give the Twins a 4-2 lead, and eventually, the win.

Miguel Sano started the scoring in the 8th with a single to left field, driving in Brian Dozier. Twins starter, Fernando Romero recovered nicely from his struggles in Kansas City. Going six innings, and giving up only two earned runs while striking out four.

Tyler Duffey and Fernando Romero combined to seal the game for the Twins. White Sox starter Reynaldo López pitched well, going seven innings without giving up a run. The next game starts at 6:40 p.m. and you can hear that on AM1240 WJON.