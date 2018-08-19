Twins Take 3 of 4 from Tigers with Sunday Win

The Minnesota Twins (59-64) got a late home run from Eddie Rosario to lift them to a 5-4 win Sunday afternoon over the Detroit Tigers at Target Field.

The score was tied 1-1 when Jorge Polanco hit an RBI two run double off the center field wall to give the Twins a 2-1 lead. Max Kepler followed up with a solo home run in the bottom of the 4th to lift the Twins to 3-1. Jake Cave did the same and the Twins led 4-1 after four.

Detroit would score three of their own in the sixth to tie things up at 4-4, and that's where things would stand until Eduardo Rosario hit is 22nd home run of the season giveing Minnesota the 5-4 lead and the win.

Minnesota starter starter Jake Odorizzi pitched five innings, giving up four runs on four hits and a pair of walks, with seven strikeouts. Matt Magill and Taylor Rogers appeared in middle relief, before Trevor Hildenberger came in to record the final four outs to record the win.

Next : The Twins host the Chicago White Sox in a make-up game tomorrow night (8/20) at 6:10 PM CT at Target Field (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)