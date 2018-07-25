Twins Sweep Blue Jays With Big 11th Inning

TORONTO -- The Twins scored 6 runs through the first 10 innings in Toronto Wednesday and scored another 6 in the 11th to top the Blue Jays.

Ervin Santana made his debut this season after rehabbing from a hand injury. He went 5 innings, giving up 3 runs on 7 hits striking out 5. Mitch Garver had himself a day, going 4 for 6 with 5 RBIs. The win brings the Twins to 47-53 on the season.

Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio went 5 innings as well. He gave up 3 runs on 6 hits while striking out 4. The loss drops Toronto to 46-55 on the year.

The Twins move on to Boston to face the AL East-leading Red Sox (71-32).

You can hear that game right here on AM1240 WJON.