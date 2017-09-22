Twins Snap Skid With Win Over Tigers Thursday

The Twins beat the Tigers 12-1 Thursday night in Detroit to snap a three game losing skid. Minnesota now leads the Angels and Rangers by 2.5 games in the wild card race with nine games left in the regular season.

Joe Mauer raised his batting average to .311 with three hits, while Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Byron Buxton also charted multi-hit games.

The Twins are now 79-73 on the season and will play in Detroit for three more games this weekend beginning Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.