Twins Sign Infielder

The Twins signed infielder Adam Rosales to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training. He signed a $1 Million base contract with $250,000 in incentives. Rosales spent most of the 2018 season on the Cleveland Indians triple-A club in Columbus, Ohio.

The 35-year old Rosales is a career .226 hitter with 48 career home runs. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, Florida February 14. The first exhibition game will be February 23.