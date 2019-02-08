Twins Sign Infielder

Getty Images

The Twins signed infielder Adam Rosales to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training.  He signed a $1 Million base contract with $250,000 in incentives.  Rosales spent most of the 2018 season on the Cleveland Indians triple-A club in Columbus, Ohio.

The 35-year old Rosales is a career .226 hitter with 48 career home runs.  Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, Florida February 14.  The first exhibition game will be February 23.

Filed Under: Twins
Categories: Sports
