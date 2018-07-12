Twins Recognizing ‘DWI Enforcer All-Stars’ of 2017

MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly 25,000 DWI arrests were made across Minnesota in 2017, and the Twins are recognizing the officers who stood out making sure our roads are safer.

The Twins will be honoring the 11th group of "DWI Enforcer All-Stars" before their game against the Rays Thursday night. Forty-two officers, deputies, troopers and prosecutors will be honored at the game. Some local names from St. Cloud and Stearns County have made the list, they are:

Chad Meemken , Stearns County Sheriff - 39 arrests

Vossen had the second most arrests of any officer in the state. Vossen, Ringness and Meemken combined for 230 arrests.

The 42 all-stars combined for 2,751 arrests around Minnesota. The state says since 2008, fatalities from drunk driving related crashes have gone down 44 percent.