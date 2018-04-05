Twins Rally To Top Pirates Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Twins are now 3-2 on the season with the win after a five-game, season-opening road trip.

Minnesota trailed 3-2 heading into the top of the sixth inning in which they rallied for four runs to take the lead for good. Miguel Sano's single scored Brian Dozier to tie the game at three, and Logan Morrison doubled down the right field line to score Sano and give the Twins a 4-3 lead.

Jake Odorizzi battled cold and even some snow in his second start for the Twins, lasting just 4.1 innings while allowing three runs on five hits on his way to earning a no-decision. The Minnesota bullpen combined for 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and a walk.

The Twins will host the Seattle Mariners at frigid Target Field Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 2:35.