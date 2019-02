Just hours after reportedly inking shortstop Jorge Polanco to a long-term contract extension, ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting the Twins have also signed outfielder Max Kepler to a deal.

Kepler, 26, has played in parts of four seasons with the Twins since 2015. The German import has hit .233 with 56 home runs and 190 runs batted in over 1446 at-bats.