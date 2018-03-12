Twins Finalize $12 Million Lynn Deal to Upgrade Rotation

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have finalized a $12 million, one-year contract with right-hander Lance Lynn, another patient, low-risk move toward strengthening their pitching staff.

The deal was announced by the Twins on Monday, and Lynn will be introduced at a news conference on Tuesday before taking the mound against the Baltimore Orioles inb Fort Myers.

After missing the 2016 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Lynn went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 33 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 last year. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Lynn was an All-Star in 2012. He will join fellow newcomer Jake Odorizzi in the rotation, likely with Jose Berrios, Ervin Santana and Kyle Gibson.