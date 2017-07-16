Twins fall short in 9th against Astros

HOUSTON -- Both Kenny Vargas and Ehire Adrianza hit home runs but the Twins fell to the Astros 5-3 Sunday.

Kyle Gibson (5-8) gave up 4 earned runs in 6 innings while striking out 6. Mike Fiers (6-4) gave up 2 earned runs through 7 innings, striking out 11.

Miguel Sano went 0-4 striking out 2 times. Jose Altuve went 2 for 4 for the Astros.

Houston took 2 out of 3 for the series, and the Twins hope to regroup Monday night against the Yankees.

First pitch for that game will be at 7:10 p.m. here on WJON.