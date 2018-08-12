Twins Fall 4-2 Sunday Afternoon in Detroit

The Minnesota Twins (54-63) came up short Sunday afternoon in Detroit, falling 4-2 to the Tigers on Jack Morris Day at Comerica Park in Motown.

Minnesota starter Kohl Stewart (0-1) took the loss in his Major League debut, despite tossing four scoreless innings before giving up three in the fifth -- being relieved by Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffy, and Gabriel Moya.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when catcher Mitch Garver drilled a triple to center field -- eventually scoring on left fielder Johnny Field's sacrifice fly.

The Tigers would score three off Stewart in the fifth, before Minnesota's Max Kepler led off the eighth with a solo homer bringing the Twins to within one, but that would be short-lived as the Tigers added another in the bottom of the inning to secure the 4-2 win.

Next : The Twins are off Monday, before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night (8/14) at 7:10 PM CT at Target Field (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)