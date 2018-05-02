Twins End Home Stand on a High Note

ST. PAUL -- The Twins brought up their number one pitching prospect who worked wonders for the team Wednesday, as they beat the Blue Jays 4-0.

Fernando Romero made his MLB debut and went 5.2 innings, with 5 strikeouts, giving up only four hits and zero earned runs. Fernando Rodney closed the game out in the 9th. Eddie Rosario hit his 4th home run of the year.

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman went 7 innings with two earned runs and 5 strikeouts. The Twins start an 11-day road trip with a game against the Chicago White Sox Thursday.