Twins Edge Cleveland 4-3

The Twins got a 2-run single from Robbie Grossman in the 7th inning to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 Wednesday night. Minnesota fell behind 3-2 in the 5th inning 3-2.

Willians Astudillo hit a solo home run to put the Twins on the board in the 3rd inning. It was his first major league home run. Eddie Rosario went 3-5 with a run scored and 1 RBI. Kohl Stewart started the game for the Twins and threw 4 2/3 innings with 6 hits and 3 earned runs allowed. Trevor May earned run win in relief and Trevor Hildenberger threw a scoreless 9th inning for his 5th save.

The Twins are 62-70 and are 13 games back of Cleveland for first place in the American League Central. Minnesota will close out the 3-game series at Cleveland today at 12:10, pregame on WJON at 11:30. Jake Odorizzi will start on the mound for the Twins and Mike Clevinger will pitch for Cleveland.