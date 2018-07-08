Twins Complete Sweep of Orioles with Sunday Win

The Minnesota Twins completed a four game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 win Sunday afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The win marks the first time in franchise history that the Twins have swept Baltimore at home in a four-game series. It never happened at Met Stadoium, and never happened at the Metrodome.

The big inning for Minnesota was the sixth, when they added eight runs to the pair they had scored an inning earlier.

Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi pitched six strong innings, giving up five hits and a walk, with five strikeouts -- holding Baltimore scoreless.