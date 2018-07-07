Twins Clip Orioles 5-4 Saturday Afternoon

The Minnesota Twins made it three straight wins over visiting Baltimore, beating the Orioles 5-4 Saturday afternoon at Target Field.

Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson (3-6) had a rocky start, giving up three runs in the first inning -- but was able to regroup and complete sevening innings; only allowing two more hits while striking out nine.

Twins outfielder Max Kepler homered for the second straight game, part of a three-run fifth inning for the Twins that tied things up 3-3.

The Twins would add two more runs in the sixth on Bobby Wilson's two run double, and Minnesota would hang on for the win.