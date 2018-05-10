Twins Cities Drug Dealer Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Twin Cities drug dealer described by authorities as one of
the biggest methamphetamine traffickers in the state has been sentenced to 25
years in prison.
Twenty-four-year-old Alejandro Llamas-Delgado, of Brooklyn Center, was convicted of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine and cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Hollenhorst said in a statement that Llamas-Delgado's arrest and conviction played a significant role in disrupting a major drug trafficking organization.
Prosecutors say Llamas-Delgado led and operated a drug trafficking network that transported meth and cocaine from Texas and California to Minnesota from 2014 to 2017.