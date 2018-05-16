Twins’ Castro Out for the Year

Twins catcher Jason Castro is lost for the season with a knee injury. Castro had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in Colorado this morning. The 30-year old catcher had been bothered by knee injuries for years but the injury recently had become tough to manage. Initial reports had Castro out 4 to 6 weeks but after surgery today that timetable has changed.

Mitch Garver and Bobby Wilson will continue to handle the catching duties for the Twins. Garver is hitting .254 with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs in 59 at-bats while Wilson is hitting .133 with 1 home run with 5 RBIs in 15 at-bats this season for the Twins.