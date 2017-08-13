Twins Blow Late Lead;Winning Streak Ends

DETROIT - The Minnesota Twins lost 12-11 to the Detroit Tigers Saturday night.

The Twins went into the bottom of the 9th inning leading 11-10. Minnesota relief pitcher Matt Belisle was on the mound to close out the game.

Belisle gave up a single to the first batter he faced, and one batter later Justin Upton smashed a two-run walk-off home run to left field. For his efforts Belisle earned a blown-save and the loss.

Joe Mauer led the Twins with a five RBI night.