Twins Blow Late Lead; Lose To Athletics

OAKLAND - The Minnesota Twins gave up three runs in the final two innings and lost 5-4 the Oakland Athletics Saturday night.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, Twins reliever Taylor Rodgers took the mound to earn the save for Minnesota. Two batters later the game was over and Rodgers never recorded an out.

Rodgers walked pinch-hitter Adam Rosales , and the next batter Rajai Davis launched a two-run walk-off over the wall in left field.

After a Miguel Sano two-run bomb the Twins were up 4-1 over the A's.

Twins Starter Adalberto Mejia lasted five innings giving up two runs on eight hits, with two strike-outs.