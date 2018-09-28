Twins Beat White Sox Behind Strong Outting by Berrios

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jose Berrios went seven innings only giving up one earned run to give the Twins a 2-1 win over the White Sox Friday afternoon.

Berrios struck out nine on the way to 202 strike-outs on the season. Tyler Austin and Willians Astudillo each drove in a run, and that's all the Twins needed. White Sox starter Reynaldo López went six innings while striking out five, and giving up two earned runs.

This was the first of four final games against the White Sox. You'll be able to hear them all right here on AM1240 WJON.