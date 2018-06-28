Twins Avoid Sweep With Extra Innings Win Against White Sox

CHICAGO -- It took a bit longer, but the Twins avoided a sweep, beating the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in 13 innings.

The Twins used a combined seven pitchers in the win. With starter Jake Odorizzi going six innings, giving up no runs and striking out eight. White Sox starter, Lucas Giolito pitched well too, giving up only run one, a solo shot to Logan Morrison in the seventh. Fernando Rodney had the chance at the save but walked home the tying run in the ninth.

The bats fell quiet for a few innings after that. Finally, former Twin, Hector Santiago walked home what would turn out to be the winning run, in the top of the 13th. The Twins now sit at 35-42 on the year.