Twins and Mariners Postponed Sunday

The game between the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners was postponed Sunday due to cold weather and the possibility of snow at Target Field. The game will be made up on a mutual off day, May 14th.

The Twins came back to beat the Mariners 4-2 Thursday at frigid Target Field, followed by Seattle beating Minnesota 11-4 Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low 30's for most of the game.

Some fans on social media were not happy with the Twins' decision to cancel the game, especially following team president Dave St. Peter's comments about the cold before the home opener.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Monday's game against the Houston Astros is played, since temperatures are expected to be in the 20's at the time of first pitch. Monday's game is the first night game of the season at Target Field.

Monday's game is set for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.