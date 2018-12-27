Twins Agree to 1-Year Deal with Cruz

The Twins have agreed with free agent Nelson Cruz on a 1-year deal worth a reported $14.3 Million with an option for a 2nd year. The 38-year old Cruz has hit more home runs over the past 5 years than any active player. He hit .256 last season while playing in Seattle with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs. He's expected to handle the designated hitter duties with the Twins.

The 2nd year option for Cruz in 2020 would bring with a $12 Million price tag. The Twins have added some home run power to the lineup in the off season with the addition of 2nd baseman Jonathan Schoop and first baseman C.J Cron. Schoop hit 21 home runs last season while Cron knocked out 30.

The Twins are still expected to add to their bullpen depth in free agency.