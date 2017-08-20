Twin Cities Woman Notches Half-Marathons In Every State

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -A Twin Cities woman has completed her goal of running half-marathons in every state.

Reports say that Tammy Moore-Zaruba ran her first 13.1-mile race in 2006 that took her from Wayzata to Excelsior. It wasn't until three years later that she decided to shoot for every state.

Her last race was in Hawaii. She says that was a special event because her husband and running buddies made the trip to celebrate with her.

Moore-Zaruba, a South Dakota native, says she has always been motivated by the feeling of accomplishment that comes from finishing a race and getting it done.