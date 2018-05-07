Twin Cities Vie for Army Command Headquarters

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Politicians, communities, and companies in the Twin Cities are making a united pitch for a new military headquarters.

The Department of Defense's Army Futures Command will be a research and development headquarters that intends to partner with local talent on the next generation of technology innovations.

Michael Langley is CEO of Greater MSP, the Minneapolis-St. Paul region's development partnership. He's coordinating the effort to attract the project and must meet a Thursday deadline to present the department with a detailed case for the area.

Langley hopes the area's history of technical collaboration, its growing high-tech sector and its robust academic institutions will make it stand out.