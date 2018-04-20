Twin Cities School Bus Driver Removed After Leading Prayer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Twin Cities-area school bus driver says his rights to free speech and to practice his religion were violated when he was taken off his route for leading students in prayer.

Quality Care Transportation removed George Nathaniel from his route last week. He drove children to Nasha Shkola, a charter school focused on Russian language and culture.

Quality Care owner Muk Musa says school officials received complaints that Nathaniel was forcing minors to pray.

Nathaniel says he wants to turn people to Christianity, but he never forced students to pray.

Musa says Nathaniel isn't fired, but hasn't received a new route either.

Nathaniel was fired from driving Burnsville children four years ago for the same reason. He's also a pastor of a Minneapolis congregation.