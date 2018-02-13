Twin Cities Father Who Killed Toddler on The Run

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota corrections officials say a Twin Cities man convicted in 2007 of killing his 1-year-old daughter is a fugitive after dodging his highly-supervised release.

Authorities say 29-year-old Beauford Jackson III slipped free of his monitoring late last week after serving nine years in prison for second-degree murder. Jackson pleaded guilty in the death of 15-month-old Destiny Jackson . He was on the strictest form of supervised release since May 2016.

The child was returned to Jackson and her mother two weeks before she was beaten to death. She had been in foster care after suffering a skull fracture while in the care of her father.