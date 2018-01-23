Twin Cities Dig Out From Foot of Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- More than a foot of snow in the Twin Cities has Minnesotans digging out from one of the largest snowstorms in recent years.

Schools in Minneapolis and St. Paul closed Tuesday giving students a day to enjoy the mounds of snow left in their neighborhoods.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation was advising against travel in southwestern Minnesota. The State Patrol responded to about 230 crashes statewide by late Monday night. Forty-one semis jackknifed and more than 400 other motorists skidded off snow-covered roadways.

Dozens of flights in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled Tuesday morning.

The fast falling snow Monday left some students stranded at school in St. Paul because their buses got stuck. The Star Tribune says in some cases, St. Paul police officers delivered students to their homes.