Turn That Seasonal Job Into Something More [PODCAST]

Gail Cruikshank (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation joined me Wednesday to talk about seasonal employees and the opportunities that come with a temp job.  Gail discussed what employers are looking for in a seasonal worker and that many are retained after the holidays because of a strong work ethic.  Listen to her tips in the podcast below.

Gail Cruikshank is a regular guest of mine on WJON.  Learn more at greaterstcloudjobspot.com.

