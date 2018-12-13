Turn That Seasonal Job Into Something More [PODCAST]

Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation joined me Wednesday to talk about seasonal employees and the opportunities that come with a temp job. Gail discussed what employers are looking for in a seasonal worker and that many are retained after the holidays because of a strong work ethic. Listen to her tips in the podcast below.

Gail Cruikshank is a regular guest of mine on WJON. Learn more at greaterstcloudjobspot.com.