Turn Excess Halloween Candy Into Cash, Prizes with Candy Buy Back

ST. CLOUD -- Did your trick-or-treater take home more candy than they can chew? If so they can turn their candy into cash or prizes at one of several Candy Buy Back locations in the St. Cloud Metro area.

St. Cloud Toyota will buy your candy for $1 per pound (up to five pounds) from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Health Partners will be collecting candy during business hours Thursday and Friday in exchange for fun prizes.

The Goodwill is hosting candy donation box in front of the store Thursday through Monday.

Finally Kaplin Dentistry will hold a candy buy back event Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. where you kid can get a $1 per pound of candy they donate.

All the candy collected at each location with then be sent in care packages to troops overseas.