Turkey Barn Burns in Stearns County

EDEN VALLEY -- A fire took out a turkey barn in Stearns County this weekend.

The incident happened around 4:11 a.m.on Sunday. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call about a building fire in Eden Lake Township from someone on a train passing through the area.

At 14512 Lakewood Road, first responders found a 65 by 313 foot turkey barn on fire.

The owners of the barn, 59-year-old Steven Ries and 40-year-old Jamie Ries say the barn was empty. They had been expecting a delivery of new turkeys at 8:00 a.m. that morning.

The barn is considered a complete loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

