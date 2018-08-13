UNDATED -- Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Minnesota, and there are plenty of races for you to vote on.

There are several statewide races on the primary ballot. Keep in mind, during the primary election, on the partisan ballot you are only permitted to vote for candidates of one political party. Both the Republicans and the Democrats have primaries for both U.S. Senate seats, the 6th District Congressional seat, Governor, and Attorney General.

On the non-partisan ballot residents in the St. Cloud Area school district will trim the field of candidates from nine down to six, voters who live in the city of St. Cloud's Ward 2 and Ward 4 will eliminate one candidate each, and Stearns County voters will be voting for sheriff as well as county commissioner in District 1.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.