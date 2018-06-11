Trump to Visit Duluth for Campaign Rally Wednesday, June 20

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ President Donald Trump plans to visit Duluth for a rally on Wednesday, June 20.

Trump's re-election campaign announced the rally Monday. It says Trump is expected to discuss the economy, trade and his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The rally will be at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for general admission but tickets must be reserved via the Trump campaign website.