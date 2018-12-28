Truck Versus Semi Crash Sends Two to Hospital

SAUK CENTRE -- Two people were hurt in a truck versus semi crash in Todd County on Friday afternoon. The incident happened on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck and a pickup truck were both going west on Interstate 94 when the semi lost control on the ice.

The semi pushed the truck off of the road and into the median ditch. Both vehicles broke through the median cables, crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic, and ended up in the ditch on the other side.

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old Michael Fitzmaurice of Sauk Rapids, and the driver of the truck, 49-year-old Darin Flaten of Brooklyn Center, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.