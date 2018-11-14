Truck Versus Deer Crash Sends One to Hospital

PAYNESVILLE-- One person was hurt in a truck versus deer crash in Paynesville Wednesday night.

The incident happened on Highway 23 at Lake Ave around 5:15 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the truck was going west and pulling a utility trailer when it hit the deer.

The driver, 24-year-old Randy Juell of Redwood Falls, was taken to Paynesville hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck, 21-year-old Andrea Ochs of Franklin, was not hurt.