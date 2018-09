GREEN LAKE -- A truck driver was hurt when his vehicle left the road and rolled. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about noon Wednesday on Highway 23 in Kandiyohi County.

Twenty-six-year-old Isidro Lopez of Olivia was driving west on the highway, at County Road 9, southwest of Spicer when the Mack truck went off the road to the right and rolled.

Lopez was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries.