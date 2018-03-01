Truck Driver Accused of Using Smartphone Before Fatal Crash

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (AP) _ A Wisconsin truck driver accused of using his

smartphone before causing a fatal accident in eastern Minnesota is facing

criminal charges.

Washington County prosecutors say 28-year-old Wayne Hicks, of Independence, Wisconsin, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in Tuesday afternoon's crash that killed 54-year-old Robert Bursick, of Amery, Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say Hicks admitted to texting with his girlfriend and searching an app for houses on his phone prior to the crash in Lake Elmo. The complaint says Hicks was going 63 mph and made no effort to stop before rear-ending Bursick's vehicle.

The collision was so severe that officers were unable to determine the make and model of the car. Bursick was pronounced dead at the scene.