Trooper-Involved Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded

MOORHEAD (AP) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a state trooper shot and wounded a woman during an encounter along Interstate 94 near Moorhead.

A man in the woman's vehicle was arrested during that encounter Monday. The BCA says the trooper responded to a one-vehicle crash about 10:30 a.m. Authorities say the driver had lost control and crashed into the median barrier.

Officials say at some point during the trooper's encounter with the man and woman in the vehicle, the officer shot the woman, who then fled into a nearby field. She was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. Her condition was not immediately known.