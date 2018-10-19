Trial Begins in Nearly 30-Year-Old Kidnap, Assault

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) _ A man who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted as a boy around the time Jacob Wetterling was killed has a chance to tell his story in court in St. Cloud in a lawsuit against the man responsible for both crimes.

Jared Scheierl is suing Danny Heinrich who has confessed to killing Wetterling in October 1989 and kidnapping and assaulting Scheierl nine months before that in Cold Spring. Scheierl was 12 at the time.

Although Heinrich confessed, he could not be charged in Scheierl's case because the statute of limitations had expired. Scheierl filed a civil lawsuit in 2016 which says he has suffered severe and permanent psychological injuries. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages.

Scheierl is expected to testify in the trial that begins Friday in Stearns County District Court.