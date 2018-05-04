Tri- County Humane Society Raises Record Breaking Funds

ST. CLOUD -- The Tri-County Humane Society raised a record-breaking amount of funds at its annual Wine, Kibbles and Bids event.

The event was held April 20 at the Gorecki Center on the College of St. Benedict's campus. More than 240 people came out to the fundraiser that helps homeless animals receive care at the central Minnesota shelter.

In total, the event raised just under $107,000. The Tri-County Humane Society says funds are collected through ticket sales, a silent auction, a live auction and other donations.

Most of the funds will go toward spaying or neutering cats, dogs and rabbits that are adopted from the shelter.