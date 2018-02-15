Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol

Snickerdoodle and Sneakers

Here’s a nice pair of cats who came in together: Snickerdoodle is a 10 ½ year-old spayed Siamese mix and Sneakers, an 8 ½ year-old spayed blue and cream tabby. Both cats really enjoy each other’s company, but don’t really care for other animals or small children. Sneakers loves to watch small critters run around outside. They will try to snuggle up with you any chance they get. Their adoption fees would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Bud

Bud is a 5-year-old neutered cat that will seek you out when he wants some loving. Bud is an easygoing feline that likes to explore the home at his leisure. He doesn’t care for dogs, but he was friendly with other cats and kids in his previous home. Bud’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.